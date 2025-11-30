Late TD pass lifts Army past UTSA 27-24, ends longest FBS conference home-winning streak

SAN ANTONIO – Cale Hellums threw the first touchdown pass to an Army tight end since 2008 for the go-ahead score in a 27-24 victory over UTSA on Saturday.

Hellums completed two fourth-down passes during a 13-play, 75-yard drive that took over six minutes and ended with his 4-yard toss to Parker Poloskey with 2:49 to go. UTSA’s final drive ended on downs.

Recommended Videos

Army (6-5, 4-4 American) had to have the win in this conference finale to become bowl eligible as matchups are announced Dec. 7, before the Black Knights’ regular-season finale against Navy on Dec. 13 in Baltimore.

Owen McCown threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes to rally UTSA (6-6, 4-4), taking a 24-20 lead on his 7-yard pass to Jamel Hardy. The Roadrunners had cut the Black Knights’ lead to 20-17 on McCown’s 8-yard toss to Patrick Overmyer.

Army trailed 10-0 early then scored 17 straight points before halftime beginning with Noah Short taking a pitch and running for an 81-yard score. Jaydan Mayes took a tipped pass and ran it back for a 73-yard pick-6.

USTA wide receiver David Amador II threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Overmyer for the game’s first points.

Short rushed for 127 yards on 14 carries and Hellums added 90 on 23. Hellums threw just 10 passes, completing four, including the three crucial ones in the fourth quarter. Dawson Jones kicked two field goals.

McCown was 27-of-40 for 266 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

The loss snapped UTSA’s run of 25 straight home wins against conference opponents, which had been the longest such streak in the FBS.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football