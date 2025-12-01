Scholar Athlete of the Week: Taryn Penlerick, Floresville High School

FLORESVILLE – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Taryn Penlerick of Floresville High School.

Taryn is a two-year member of varsity volleyball and varsity track where she was named Academic All-District both years. She also made Academic All-State as a senior for volleyball.

She’s a four-year member of the Future Farmers of America and made the state competition last year as a junior.

She maintains a 4.0 grade point average and is ranked in the top eight percent of her class. Taryn plans to attend Texas State University, attend law school and become a criminal justice lawyer.