Sports

Scholar Athlete of the Week: Taryn Penlerick, Floresville High School

KSAT 12 Sports and CHRISTUS Children’s shine a spotlight on a local senior student athlete

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

FLORESVILLE – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Taryn Penlerick of Floresville High School.

Taryn is a two-year member of varsity volleyball and varsity track where she was named Academic All-District both years. She also made Academic All-State as a senior for volleyball.

She’s a four-year member of the Future Farmers of America and made the state competition last year as a junior.

She maintains a 4.0 grade point average and is ranked in the top eight percent of her class. Taryn plans to attend Texas State University, attend law school and become a criminal justice lawyer.

