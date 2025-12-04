Kornet blocks Wagner’s last-second layup as Spurs hold off Magic, 114-112

San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet (7) celebrates with teammates after blocking a shot by Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner to win an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Luke Kornet blocked Franz Wagner’s last-second layup, De’Aaron Fox scored 31 points and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Orlando Magic 114-112 on Wednesday night.

Fox scored the Spurs’ final 10 points, the last on two free throws with 1.4 seconds left after a foul on Orlando’s Jonathan Isaac. Orlando got the ball to Wagner under the basket, but Kornet swatted it out of bounds as the horn sounded, his third block of the game.

San Antonio has won seven of nine with Victor Wembanyama out with a strained left calf.

Wagner led Orlando with 25 points. Jalen Suggs added 24 points and three steals before fouling out with 25.6 seconds left. Desmond Bane, coming off consecutive 37-point games, finished with 14 points and six assists after hitting two big shots down the stretch.

It was the Magic’s third loss in 10 games since they lost Paolo Bancherro to a strained groin.

Dylan Harper came off the San Antonio bench with 16 points, five rebounds and five assists, and Devin Vassell had 15 points and six rebounds.

Fox had seven of the Spurs’ 19 turnovers.

Spurs: At Cleveland on Friday night.

Magic: Host Miami on Friday night.

