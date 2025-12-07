Guehi's late goal lifts Crystal Palace to 4th place in Premier League

Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Crystal Palace, in London, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. (John Walton/PA via AP)

Crystal Palace moved up to fourth place in the Premier League after defender Marc Guehi scored late in a 2-1 win at Fulham on Sunday.

Guehi headed in the winner off a corner in the 87th minute to put Palace in the Champions League spots. Palace overtook Everton and Chelsea and is four points behind third-placed Aston Villa.

The visitors opened the scoring with Eddie Nketiah's goal in the 20th before Harry Wilson equalized for Fulham in the 38th.

It was the second league win in a row for Palace and the second straight defeat for Fulham, which stayed in 15th place.

Fulham had a goal disallowed in the second half after a video review.

The Premier League title race was blown open on Saturday after Villa struck in stoppage time to beat Arsenal 2-1, cutting the Gunners’ lead to just two points after second-placed Manchester City beat Sunderland 3-0.

Liverpool’s troubled title defense stumbled again when it dropped more points at Leeds.

Brighton equalizes late

Georginio Rutter scored his first goal of the Premier League season in stoppage time and Brighton salvaged a 1-1 home draw against West Ham.

Rutter found a gap between West Ham defenders to grab the equalizer with a shot from close range one minute into second-half added time. The goal was confirmed following a video review for a possible handball by the player in the buildup.

“He deserved it and we are quite happy that he is now on the sheet which will give him a boost for the next game," Brighton coach Fabian Hurzeler said. “Overall, it was a disappointing result. We wanted more but didn’t deserve more, especially after the first-half performance."

Jarrod Bowen had put the visitors ahead with an angled shot in the 73rd.

It was the second straight league match without a win for Brighton, which is in seventh place.

West Ham, winless in its last four league games, stayed 18th and inside the relegation zone.

