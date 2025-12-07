No. 2 Indiana beats No. 1 Ohio St. 13-10 to end Big Ten title drought, lock up top playoff seed

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza made all the big plays Saturday night.

Then his Hoosiers teammates and their fans celebrated like it was 1967.

Recommended Videos

Mendoza’s neatly tucked 17-yard pass to Elijah Sarratt gave the No. 2 Hoosiers the lead they needed and the defense shut down No. 1 Ohio State the rest of the way in a 13-10 win for their first Big Ten title in nearly half a century while likely locking up the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.

“We were never supposed to be in this position, but now we're the flipping champs,” Mendoza shouted on television before he was selected the game’s MVP. "We are brothers, we know how to stick together and we’re the toughest glue ever.”

They did it in style — extending the best season in school history to 13-0, snapping a 30-game losing streak against the Buckeyes that stretched to 1988, ending major college football’s longest winning streak at 16 and moving to the precipice of earning the first No. 1 ranking in school history.

Heck, Mendoza could become the first Heisman Trophy winner to play for the Hoosiers, too.

And they sealed it with a remarkable 33-yard pass from Mendoza to Charlie Becker on third down, a play that took the clock down to the 2-minute timeout.

"The Hoosiers are real and we are here,” Becker said after hauling in six passes for 126 yards.

Ohio State fell to 12-1 overall though its quest to win back-to-back national championships for the first time will likely begin with the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye.

The Buckeyes had a chance to retake the lead on fourth-and-1 from the Indiana 5-yard line late in the third quarter. But a replay review overturned the call on the field, determining Julian Sayin came up short. They also had a chance to tie the score with 2:48 to play, but Jayden Fielding missed a 29-yard field goal wide left.

“There's going to be a lot of hard conversations over the next two weeks,” Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said. “It hurts, it stings.”

Ohio State still hasn't won a conference crown since 2020.

The two quarterbacks dueling for the Heisman Trophy essentially played to a draw.

Mendoza was injured on the first offensive play of the game but returned after missing one play and went 15 of 23 for 222 yards and the one TD and one interception. Sayin had his ankle retaped in the second quarter and was 21 of 29 for 258 yards, one TD and one interception.

But when the big plays needed to be made, Mendoza made them.

Indiana took a 3-0 lead after Sayin was picked off in the first quarter, but the Buckeyes turned Mendoza’s miscue into a 17-yard TD pass to Carnell Tate for a 7-3 lead late in the quarter.

The teams traded field goals in the second quarter as the Buckeyes took a 10-6 lead, but Mendoza neatly tucked a TD pass into Sarratt near the sideline on Indiana’s first possession of the third quarter and that was all they needed.

“A year late,” Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti said. “I've three weeks to get these guys humble and hungry.”

The takeaway

Indiana: The Hoosiers showed everyone why they’re no longer taking a backseat to the Buckeyes or anyone else in college football. Defensively, they were as stingy as ever. Offensively, they moved the ball and played keep away — and did just enough for an historic victory.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes aren’t exactly rolling into the playoffs. They struggled — for a half — at Michigan and two halves against the Hoosiers. At times, Sayin showed his inexperience by missing reads and throws. Still, they’re the defending national champs and are as dangerous as anyone.

Up next

Both teams await the CFP rankings and first-round pairings to be released on Sunday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football