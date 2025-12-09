Skip to main content
Sports

Notre Dame's Love, Indiana's Mendoza, Vanderbilt's Pavia, Ohio State's Sayin named Heisman finalists

Associated Press

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) is tackled by Stanford safety Charlie Eckhardt (39) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Stanford, Calif.
Indiana's Fernando Mendoza celebrates after the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Ohio State in Indianapolis, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.
Vanderbilt running back Sedrick Alexander (28) celebrates with quarterback Diego Pavia (2) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Ohio State's Julian Sayin throws against Indiana's Stephen Daley during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) is tackled by Stanford safety Charlie Eckhardt (39) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vsquez)

NEW YORK – Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin are the finalists for the Heisman Trophy given to the top player in college football.

The Heisman Trophy Trust announced the four finalists Monday night who are invited to New York for the award presentation Saturday night.

Love is fourth in the Bowl Subdivision in yards rushing (1,372), fifth in per-game average (114.33) and third with 18 rushing touchdowns for the ninth-ranked Fighting Irish, who missed out on a College Football Playoff bid and opted not to play in a bowl game.

Mendoza has guided the Hoosiers to their first No. 1 ranking and the top seed in the 12-team CFP bracket, throwing for 2,980 yards and a national-best 33 touchdown passes while also running for six scores.

He is the second Heisman finalist in school history, joining 1989 runner-up Anthony Thompson. Mendoza is the seventh Indiana player to earn a top-10 finish and it marks another first in program history — having back-to-back players in the top 10. Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke was ninth last year.

Pavia has thrown for a school-record 3,192 yards and 27 touchdowns for the No. 13 Commodores. He is the first Heisman finalist in Vanderbilt history.

Sayin led the Buckeyes to a No. 1 ranking for most of the season, throwing for 3,329 yards while tying for second in the country with 31 TD passes.

