UTSA women’s basketball topples Prairie View A&M 86-40

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA cruised to an 86-40 win over Prairie View A&M on Wednesday, posting their largest margin of victory against a Division I opponent in more than 15 years.

The Roadrunners (4-5) quickly took control of the game from the Panthers (2-7).

Cibolo alum Mia Hammonds helped set the tone early, knocking down a 3-pointer off a pass from Idara Udo to give UTSA an 11-10 lead in the first quarter.

Later in the period, Udo found Ereauna Hardaway on the perimeter, where she drilled another 3 to extend the advantage.

In the second quarter, Jayda Holiman grabbed an offensive rebound and dished it back to Cheyenne Rowe, who converted the layup to make it 26-18.

UTSA never looked back, rolling to the 46-point victory.

The win marked the Roadrunners’ largest against an NCAA Division I opponent since defeating Nicholls by 53 points on Jan. 14, 2008.

UTSA next faces Texas A&M-Kingsville at 11 a.m. Monday in San Antonio.