Matthew Tkachuk practices with Panthers for 1st time this season, indicating game return is near

FILE - Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) scuffles with Carolina Hurricanes players during the second period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals Saturday, May 24, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Matthew Tkachuk played hockey on Sunday, which was a jolt of long-awaited good news for the Florida Panthers.

How long it'll take him to go from the practice rink to the game rink remains unclear.

Wearing a yellow non-contact jersey, Tkachuk practiced Sunday for the first time this season and more than four months after he had surgery to repair a sports hernia and torn adductor muscle.

Tkachuk has not played since Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, when the Panthers clinched their second consecutive title by again topping the Edmonton Oilers. He went through the summer trying to rehab — but eventually decided that he needed the surgery knowing it would cost him the first few months of the season.

The wait isn't over. But it's close.

“He looks awesome,” Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe said. “Good to see him back out there. He brought us some energy today, that's for sure.”

Now the waiting game shifts to when Tkachuk will play a game. Florida plays host to Washington on Monday and Montreal on Tuesday, then will be the home team for the NHL Winter Classic at the Miami Marlins' ballpark against the New York Rangers on Friday.

The Panthers are scheduled to practice at the ballpark on Thursday. Other than morning skates, that will be their next practice. And there's no guarantee that Tkachuk will play Friday. Florida is not going to rush it just for him to be part of an event.

“There’s a whole bunch of things he’s got to get through. The question is, is there enough time," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. "He might be healthy enough or close to enough that he could play, but we’re not guessing on this. ... As much as we like the spectacle of it and we’d love for him to be a part of it — it would be great for the game to see him out there — the Florida Panthers need him healthy for the rest of the year.”

After the Panthers won their second straight Stanley Cup in June, Tkachuk revealed that he had sustained the injuries while playing for Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off in February. He missed the final 25 games of the regular season but returned for Game 1 of the Panthers’ first-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tkachuk had 23 points — eight goals and 15 assists — in 23 playoff games, including seven points in the Stanley Cup Final. He's expected to address reporters later this week and indicated after the practice Sunday that all went well with the workout.

The Panthers have been without a slew of key players all season, including captain Aleksander Barkov. They entered Sunday tied for the second and final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, only five points out of the lead in the Atlantic Division.

Florida has gone through this season with the expectation that Tkachuk would be back on a “December-ish” timeline. He has said he wants to play in the Winter Classic, the Panthers' first outdoor game, and for Team USA at the Milan Cortina Olympics in February.

“We will enjoy the talent upgrade," Maurice said. "He's a great player. But it’s the personality more. He’s chirping on the ice, right? He’s giving it to guys. They’re laughing. He’s bringing a little joy to everyone. He’s funny on the bench. He has an incredible emotional IQ in terms of the game of hockey. When nothing needs to happen, he doesn’t do anything. When something needs to happen, he figures out the right way.”

