Scholar Athlete of the Week: Leonard Lozano, Burbank High School KSAT 12 Sports and CHRISTUS Children’s shine a spotlight on a local senior student athlete SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Leonard Lozano of Burbank High School.
Leonard is a four-year member of the varsity football team. He was named First-Team All-District as a running back his senior year and was Academic All-State Honorable Mention.
He maintains a 3.67 grade point average, is ranked twenty-fifth in his class and recently completed his dual credit courses with St. Philip’s College.
Leonard plans to attend Schreiner University, major in criminal justice and become a police officer.
About the Authors Daniel Villanueva headshot
Daniel P. Villanueva has been with KSAT 12 since 2003 and is the producer of the station's sports streaming show KSAT Sports Now. Villanueva is a graduate of St. Mary's University and is a TAPB and Two-time Lone Star Emmy award winner for sports and news.
