Scholar Athlete of the Week: Leonard Lozano, Burbank High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Leonard Lozano of Burbank High School.

Leonard is a four-year member of the varsity football team. He was named First-Team All-District as a running back his senior year and was Academic All-State Honorable Mention.

He maintains a 3.67 grade point average, is ranked twenty-fifth in his class and recently completed his dual credit courses with St. Philip’s College.

Leonard plans to attend Schreiner University, major in criminal justice and become a police officer.