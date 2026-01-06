Lions fire offensive coordinator John Morton after coach Dan Campbell took over play-calling duties FILE - Detroit Lions offensive coordinator John Morton speaks in a news conference during an NFL football practice July 28, 2025, in Allen Park, Mich. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun, File) Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell walks on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
ALLEN PARK, Mich. – The Detroit Lions fired offensive coordinator John Morton on Tuesday.
The move was expected after the Lions missed the playoffs and coach Dan Campbell took over Morton's play-calling duties midway through the season.
Campbell is now looking for his third offensive coordinator in three seasons. Former OC
Ben Johnson left the Lions a little more than a year ago to lead the Chicago Bears and helped them win the NFC North.
The Lions (9-8) failed to make the postseason after winning that division the previous two seasons and earning top seeding in the NFC last year.
Morton has more than two decades of coaching experience with Denver, Detroit, Las Vegas, the New York Jets, New Orleans and San Francisco. He was Denver's passing game coordinator for two seasons before Campbell hired him to lead the Lions' offense.
Campbell said Monday he hadn’t decided whether he will continue to call plays next season.
