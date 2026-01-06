Skip to main content
Clear icon
78º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Brianna Aguilera’s family, lawyers hold press conference in Houston
WATCH LIVE: Witness testimony continues on first day of former Uvalde CISD officer’s trial
Lawsuit: Brianna Aguilera’s parents allege underage alcohol service at Austin tailgate contributed to daughter’s death
Lawsuit filed against H-E-B, others after 4 women killed in 18-wheeler crash in Texas Panhandle

Sports

Lions fire offensive coordinator John Morton after coach Dan Campbell took over play-calling duties

Associated Press

1 / 2
FILE - Detroit Lions offensive coordinator John Morton speaks in a news conference during an NFL football practice July 28, 2025, in Allen Park, Mich. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun, File)
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell walks on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

FILE - Detroit Lions offensive coordinator John Morton speaks in a news conference during an NFL football practice July 28, 2025, in Allen Park, Mich. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun, File)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – The Detroit Lions fired offensive coordinator John Morton on Tuesday.

The move was expected after the Lions missed the playoffs and coach Dan Campbell took over Morton's play-calling duties midway through the season.

Recommended Videos

Campbell is now looking for his third offensive coordinator in three seasons. Former OC Ben Johnson left the Lions a little more than a year ago to lead the Chicago Bears and helped them win the NFC North.

The Lions (9-8) failed to make the postseason after winning that division the previous two seasons and earning top seeding in the NFC last year.

Morton has more than two decades of coaching experience with Denver, Detroit, Las Vegas, the New York Jets, New Orleans and San Francisco. He was Denver's passing game coordinator for two seasons before Campbell hired him to lead the Lions' offense.

Campbell said Monday he hadn’t decided whether he will continue to call plays next season.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Recommended Videos