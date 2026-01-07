Skip to main content
Sports

San Antonio paratriathlete Christian Chavez chases LA28 Summer Paralympics dreams

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – Local blind paratriathlete Christian Chavez has been named to the 2026 U.S. Elite Paratriathlon Resident Team and is set to train full time at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, joining a high-performance program focused on preparing athletes for the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

The San Antonio native was born without a left eye and has low vision in his right eye, making him legally blind. But that hasn’t stopped Chavez from training hard and becoming an exceptional paratriathlete.

Before Chavez left for Colorado Springs, he joined KSAT 12 Sports for an interview.

Watch the interview in the video player above.

