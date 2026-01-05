Scholar Athlete of the Week: Kelley Smith, San Antonio Christian School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Kelley Smith of San Antonio Christian School.

Kelley is the captain of the varsity swim team and is a member of the varsity soccer team.

She’s a member of the National Honor Society, the National Thespian Society and the National Hispanic Honor Society. Kelley has also received the Distinguished Christian High School Student Award.

Kelley maintains a 4.62 grade point average and is ranked in the top five percent of her class.

Kelley plans to attend college, major in accounting and become a financial fraud investigator.