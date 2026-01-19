Chris Gotterup opens PGA Tour season by winning Sony Open for his 3rd straight year with a title

Chris Gotterup holds his trophy after winning the Sony Open golf event at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt York)

HONOLULU – Chris Gotterup had leis draped around his neck, a flute of champagne in one hand and the gold Sony Open trophy in the other for the traditional toast from the Waialae members Sunday evening. He's loved coming to Hawaii, even if the occasion was never worth celebrating.

He was part of the rookie class that came to Honolulu in 2024 for orientation, only to be told there was no room for them in the field. He missed the cut a year ago, falling to No. 195 in the world.

On Sunday, he pulled away with a combination of power and putting for a 6-under 64 to win the Sony Open by two shots, giving him three victories in three years on the PGA Tour and moving him closer to golf's A-list.

“I just felt like this week I was in a good frame of mind, just happy to be here,” Gotterup said. “I felt like I was in control of my brain, which is the most important thing. I drove it great and made some putts when it mattered.”

He finished at 16-under 264 and moved to No. 17 in the world.

Ryan Gerard birdied his last two holes for a 65 to finish alone in second. He flew to Mauritius at the end of last year and was runner-up to move into the top 50 and secure a spot in his first Masters. Now he’s just outside the top 30.

Patrick Rodgers had another chance at his first PGA Tour victory, but he went without a birdie on the back nine until the final hole. He closed with a 65 to finish third.

“Unfortunately, didn’t have a hot putter today,” said Rodgers, who now has nine top 3s since 2015.

Gotterup had a dream week, in control of his game at Waialae, cruising the streets of Waikiki at night to get away from golf. On Sunday, he got a little help from 54-hole leader Davis Riley, who had a pair of birdies through five holes before his bid ended in a span of four holes.

He had consecutive three-putt bogeys from long range, and then followed with a wild drive into the trees left of the eighth fairway that led to double bogey. He went from a two-shot lead to three shots behind and never caught up, closing with a 71 to tie for sixth.

But then, Gotterup didn't give anyone much of a chance.

“It was anyone’s tournament,” Gotterup said. “Then I made a couple nice putts and I saw a couple people drop back. I know Ryan played a great tournament and he tried to make a run at the end. Couple other guys played great and I just held them off.”

Even on an old-school Waialae course with doglegs framed by royal palms, he pounded away with tee shots of 330-plus yards early on the back nine. But it was his putter that ultimately made a difference.

Gotterup holed a 20-footer on No. 12, and then poured in a 25-foot putt on the 13th, the toughest hole on the course. He all but clinched it with a tee shot that landed perfectly between the pin and the bunker on the par-3 17th for a final birdie.

He said the course reminded him of a home, and Gotterup has a lot of those lately — raised in New Jersey and three years at Rutgers, a senior season at Oklahoma where he stayed until recently moving to Florida.

This reference was Jersey, mainly the shape of the holes and the shots required.

“Just the way you play the golf course reminds me a lot of how I grew up playing,” Gotterup said. “So that is a comforting feeling. I know the kind of golf that’s required ... and it’s a fine line of bomb-and-gouge and also needing to be in the fairway. I did enough of finding the fairway this week.”

The Sony Open was the latest start to the PGA Tour season because The Sentry at Kapalua on Maui was canceled due to a water dispute that had the course brown in September.

The final round at Waialae was played under a vibe that this might be the last of Hawaii on the tour. The Sony Open title sponsorship expires this year, and there is a movement to start the tour season later than ever in 2027 and going forward, either right before or after the Super Bowl.

“Hopefully,” Gotterup said, “I'm not the last champion.”

