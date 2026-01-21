Liverpool and Barcelona risk missing automatic qualification to the Champions League round of 16

Liverpool's manager Arne Slot enters to the pitch prior to the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Burnley in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

MANCHESTER – Liverpool and Barcelona are leaving it late to secure automatic qualification to the Champions League round of 16.

With just two rounds remaining, the defending champions of England and Spain currently sit outside of the top eight spots that will advance automatically.

Teams placed from nine to 24 enter a two-legged playoff.

Liverpool topped the league phase last year but then faced the daunting task of playing eventual winner Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16. Arne Slot's team is going about it differently this time and may have to navigate a playoff to advance.

Liverpool is at Marseille on Wednesday and could be boosted by the return of Mohamed Salah from the Africa Cup of Nations. He was put straight back into Liverpool's starting lineup after he headed off to represent his country last month with doubts hanging over his future.

Salah was unhappy with his lack of game time and aired his views in an explosive interview. But manager Arne Slot immediately recalled him for the crunch trip to Marseille.

Barcelona was runner-up to Liverpool during the league phase last year and progressed to the semifinals before losing to Inter Milan.

Now it is playing catch up as it heads to Slavia Prague.

Chelsea's new coach Liam Rosenior takes charge of his first Champions League game with the club hosting Pafos.

Rosenior replaced Club World Cup-winning coach Enzo Maresca this month after leading Chelsea's sister club Strasbourg to the top of the third-tier Conference League standings.

Bayern Munich — one of this season's favorites — hosts Union Saint-Gilloise.

Qarabag wins again

Tiny Qarabag is making a big impression in the competition and picked up its third win in the league phase after Bahlul Mustafazade scored deep into stoppage time on to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2.

The Azerbaijani team edged closer to securing a place in the playoffs with just one game remaining thanks to its late comeback, which also confirmed Frankfurt's elimination.

Camilo Duran had put the home team ahead in the fourth minute, but Frankfurt responded through Can Uzun and Fares Chaibi. Duran leveled the game in the 80th before Mustafazade's winner in the 94th.

A Marcos Llorente own goal denied Atletico Madrid victory as the Spanish team drew 1-1 at Galatasaray. Giuliano Simeone scored early for Atletico before Llorente's own goal in the 20th.

