The Buccaneers hired Zac Robinson to be their offensive coordinator

FILE - Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson works during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sep. 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hired Zac Robinson to be their offensive coordinator.

Robinson was Atlanta’s offensive coordinator the past two seasons after serving as pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach for two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, where Baker Mayfield started four games in 2022.

“Zac is one of the bright offensive minds in our game, and during the interview process, I was very impressed with his plan for getting the most out of the talent we have on that side of the ball," Bucs coach Todd Bowles said. "He has a very good understanding of the strengths of our top offensive players from his time in the division the past two years and I am very confident in his ability to teach and develop our young players.”

Robinson is Tampa Bay’s fifth offensive coordinator in five years. Byron Leftwich was fired after the 2022 season. Dave Canales helped Mayfield revive his career in 2023 and became Carolina’s head coach. Mayfield had his best season in 2024 under Liam Coen, who left to become Jacksonville’s head coach.

Josh Grizzard’s offense struggled in 2025 when the Bucs finished 8-9 and he was fired after one season.

Tampa Bay’s offense dropped from No. 3 overall in yards in 2024 to 21st. They were top five in rushing, passing and scoring in 2024 but finished 21st in rushing, 20th in passing and 18th in scoring in 2025.

Robinson’s offenses with the Falcons were sixth in yards in 2024 and 14th last season. They were 13th in points in 2024 and dropped to 24th in a season.

Robinson had Michael Penix Jr. and veteran Kirk Cousins at quarterback.

