Hurricanes become 3rd NHL team to rally from 2 goals down in final 2 minutes to win in regulation

Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Staal (11) is celebrates after his winning goal with teammate Jordan Martinook (48) with Utah Mammoth's Mikhail Sergachev (98) nearby during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. – Jordan Staal and the Carolina Hurricanes put together one of the most improbable comebacks in NHL history on Thursday night.

With three late goals, the Hurricanes became the first team in more than 30 years and third overall to rally from two goals down in the final two minutes to win in regulation, beating the Utah Mammoth 5-4.

“It’s making memories,” Staal said. “I love being part of nights like this. You want more of them. You’re chasing those memories.”

The other teams to score three goals in the last two minutes to win were the Dallas Stars against the Boston Bruins on Oct. 14, 1995, and the Montreal Maroons against the New York Rangers on March 15, 1932.

Staal’s goal with 29.4 seconds left completed the comeback. Carolina's captain redirected the puck after it came off teammate Jordan Martinook’s stick.

“I don’t know you draw them up, but at the end of the day we found a way,” coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “Kind of a crazy last couple of minutes.”

With Carolina trailing 4-2, Andrei Svechnikov began the rally on a power play with 1:59 remaining and Hurricanes goalie Brandon Bussi on the bench. Shayne Gostisbehere, who missed the previous five games with an injury, notched his second goal of the night with 1:29 to go.

“I think that’s something to be said about this building, too,” Staal said. “I think the fans here are great. They’re always behind us. But when it gets going and gets fired up, you can tell guys feed off of that. … Momentum is a funny thing in this game (and) the fans pushed us to another level.”

Staal cut toward the crease to produce his 12th goal of the season. It was his second goal in the Canes' last 19 games.

“That’s how we should play all the time,” Svechnikov said. “A couple of bounces for us, obviously, but we (stuck) with the plan.”

Earlier Carolina mistakes resulted in goals for the Mammoth, but the Hurricanes finally found a response.

“Things don’t always go your way throughout games,” Staal said.

It was a stunning turnaround for Utah, too.

“We were exactly where we wanted to be,” Mammoth coach André Tourigny said. “Let it sting for now.”

There also was an NHL record registered by Bussi (20-3-1), a rookie who became the first goalie with 20 wins in his first 24 career games. Carolina stretched its points streak to six games.

