Scholar Athlete of the Week: Madeline Florence, Saint Mary’s Hall

SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Madeline Florence of Saint Mary’s Hall.

Florence is a four-year starter and captain of the varsity basketball team, where she has scored more than 1,300 points in her career.

She’s an AP Scholar with Distinction and a National Merit Commended Scholar.

Florence is a member of the National Science Honor Society, the National French Honor Society, the National English Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Rho Kappa, the Sports Council and the Student Shadow and Shield Society.

Florence maintains a 5.1 grade point average, plans to attend college and major in Finance.