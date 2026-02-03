Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama earns second Western Conference Defensive Player of the Month award Wembanyama tallied 132 rebounds, 29 blocks and 12 steals in January San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) moves the ball up court against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) SAN ANTONIO – The NBA unveiled yet another accolade for San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama to add to his growing resume.
Wembanyama has been named the Western Conference Defensive Player of the Month for January, according to a news release.
Tuesday’s announcement marks the second time Wembanyama has won the award.
During January, the All-Star forward tallied 132 rebounds, 29 blocks and 12 steals.
Wembanyama is the only Western Conference player to record 100-plus rebounds, 25-plus blocks and 10-plus assists in the month, the release said.
Approximately two weeks ago, the NBA revealed that Wembanyama would be a starter for the first time in the NBA All-Star Game.
Now in his third season, Wembanyama is averaging 24.1 points, 11 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.71 blocks.
The Spurs will enter Wednesday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a 33-16 record and are the No. 2 seed in the West.
