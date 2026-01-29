San Antonio Spurs rookie Carter Bryant will reportedly participate in 2026 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama, center, talks with teammate forward Carter Bryant (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in San Antonio, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs rookie Carter Bryant is set to participate in next month’s NBA Slam Dunk Contest, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Thursday.

Bryant was the 14th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. This season, he has averaged 8.1 minutes per game in 37 games with the team.

This will mark the 20-year-old’s first All-Star weekend appearance.

Charania also reported Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes will be a participant in the dunk contest.

Bryant’s news comes days after three-time Slam Dunk contest winner Mac McClung announced he would not participate in this year’s event.

McClung defeated Spurs guard Stephon Castle in the final round of last year’s dunk contest during All-Star weekend.

Elsewhere during All-Star weekend, fellow rookie Dylan Harper and G Leaguer David Jones Garcia will join Castle in the Castrol Rising Stars Game.

The weekend events all lead up to the 75th NBA All-Star Game featuring Victor Wembanyama as a first-time All-Star starter.

The dunk contest is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 14 from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

