Spurs’ Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper headed to 2026 NBA Rising Stars

SAN ANTONIO – The NBA announced Monday that San Antonio Spurs second-year guard Stephon Castle and first-year standout Dylan Harper will take part in the 2026 Castrol Rising Stars Game during NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.

It’s the fifth time in franchise history that San Antonio has placed more than one player in the event in the same season, and the Spurs remain the only team to achieve multiple Rising Stars selections in each of the past three years.

Castle will make his second appearance after earning Rising Stars MVP honors and advancing to the All-Star Game last year in San Francisco.

Harper has played in 35 games this season, posting averages of 10.2 points, 3.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 21.2 minutes per contest. He is one of five rookies to reach those marks, and the only one without making a start.

Harper also ranks as one of eight to drive past 300 points, 100 rebounds and 100 assists, standing alone as the only player to reach those totals in under 800 minutes.

The accolades for the Silver and Black don’t stop there. Taking a trip down to Austin, the Spurs’ G League two-way guard David Jones Garcia was selected as one of only seven NBA G League players to play in the Castrol Rising Stars Game at NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.

He’s only been with the Spurs organization since July 23, 2025. In that time, he’s made an impact.

Recently, in nine regular-season games with Austin, Jones Garcia led the league in scoring at 26.8 points per game as of Jan. 25.

Currently, across the Tip-Off Tournament and regular season, Jones Garcia is averaging 27.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 14 games. He also scored a career-high 45 points against the Texas Legends on Dec. 12.

