Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama named as an All-Star Game starter for first time

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after scoring against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs’ brightest star will now have his chance to start alongside the biggest stars in the NBA galaxy at next month’s All-Star Game.

The NBA announced Monday that Victor Wembanyama, 22, was named as an All-Star Game starter for the first time in his career. He was an All-Star Game participant, as a reserve, in 2025.

Recommended Videos

Wembanyama earned the label as starter along with fellow Western Conference starters Golden State guard Stephen Curry, Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Denver center Nikola Jokic.

Now in his third season, Wembanyama is averaging 24.5 points, 10.9 rebounds, three assists and 2.6 blocks in 28 games. The Spurs enter Monday’s game against the Utah Jazz with a 29-13 record and are the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

Wembanyama is now the sixth Spur to be named as an All-Star Game starter, joining George Gervin, Alvin Robertson, David Robinson, Tim Duncan and Kawhi Leonard.

All-Star starters were determined by a weighted vote of fans (50%), NBA players (25%) and a panel of media members (25%).

The 75th NBA All-Star Game will be held on Sunday, Feb. 15, at the Intuit Dome, the home of the Los Angeles Clippers. This year’s new All-Star Game format of U.S. players versus international players is also set to debut.

More recent San Antonio Spurs coverage on KSAT: