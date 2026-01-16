Victor Wembanyama, Keldon Johnson and diehard Spurs fans go bald for fresh start

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama reveals a freshly shaved head as he warms up before an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in San Antonio, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama needed a fresh start after two frustrating losses, so he decided to let it all go — his hair, that is.

Sporting a freshly shaved head courtesy of a teammate, Wembanyama overcame an injury scare to score 22 points and grab 10 rebounds Thursday night as San Antonio routed Milwaukee 119-101 to snap a two-game skid.

Wembanyama exited early in the first quarter after banging knees with Giannis Antetokounmpo but returned to even his career record against the Bucks center after four games.

It was a welcome change for Wembanyama and the Spurs after blowing a 19-point lead in the fourth quarter in falling 104-103 at Minnesota on Sunday, followed by a 119-98 loss at Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

San Antonio forward Keldon Johnson deserves some credit for the change in fortunes as well as Wembanyama’s new style.

“I have been having this (shaving his head) in the back of my head for a little bit, and the fact that (Keldon) wanted to do it as well, it just convinced me,” Wembanyama said. “But I felt like we had to lock in real quick because we had been losing a little bit.”

The idea for new look began last week when Johnson announced he was planning to shave his head and tried to convince his teammates to join him.

Spurs guard Stephon Castle wasn’t about to shave his dreadlock high-top fade.

“They knew not to ask me,” Castle said. “I don’t got much for that one. It’s not going to happen.”

Not surprisingly, the young man who spent 10 days training with the Shaolin monks in Zhengzhou, China, this summer and played chess in Washington Square Park in New York City on a whim two years ago was all in.

Wembanyama opted to have Johnson shave his head Wednesday night rather than go to a professional barber.

“I mean, what can go wrong if the plan is to cut it all off,” Wembanyama said, chuckling.

Johnson is rarely at a standstill on the court or on the bench, but he reined in his energy while clipping Wembanyama.

“It took me a good little minute,” Johnson said. “I was trying to be cautious because he got hit (on the head against Oklahoma City). He had a knot on his head. So, I was trying to make sure everything’s smooth. Take my time. You know what I’m saying? I had to fade it up a little bit at first. Then I gave him a little bowl cut, and we just went from there.”

Wembanyama returned the favor with the same precision he had in making five of six 3-pointers on Thursday.

“He did good,” Johnson said. “He was quick with it. No lie. Vic probably took like three minutes. Boom, boom, boom, knocking down. Boom. I’m like, ‘Wow.’”

Wembanyama and Johnson weren’t the only ones to shave it all off.

The San Antonio Spurs posted an image of the Spurs players with three members of the Jackals — a fan group Wembanyama created.

“The shaved head look is catching on 👀✂️," the team posted on social media Thursday night.