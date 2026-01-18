Your blood donation could get you a free Spurs ticket for next Sunday’s game. Here’s how.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs fans have a chance to score a ticket to the upcoming matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans if they donate blood at a South Texas Blood and Tissue Center donor center location between Jan. 18 and Jan. 21.

January is National Blood Donor Month, a time when blood donations are typically slow, and the need doesn’t decrease.

The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center said donors must use the promo code “TICKET” when scheduling their appointments to qualify for the offer.

The game between the Spurs and Pelicans will be at 6 p.m. on Jan. 25 at the Frost Bank Center.

To schedule a donation, call 833-You-Give (833-968-4483) or visit SouthTexasBlood.org/Give for a full list of locations.

