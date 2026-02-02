Spurs’ Mitch Johnson lands NBA Western Conference All-Star coaching job

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

San Antonio Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson signals to his players during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic in San Antonio, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs Head Coach Mitch Johnson has been named the NBA’s 2026 All-Star Head Coach for the Western Conference.

This will mark the second time the Spurs have had an All-Star head coach since Gregg Popovich was named in 2016.

Johnson has led a record 33-16 this season, according to a press release. This marks the third-best in the NBA and the best 49-game record for the Spurs since the 2016-2017 season.

The Spurs rank in the top 10 defensively when it comes to:

Opponent second-chance points - 2nd

Fast break points allowed - 2nd

Opponent field goal percentage - 4th

Opponent scoring - 7th

Defensive rating of 111.4 - third-best in NBA

Additional scorings include the Spurs having the third-most clutch wins in the NBA this season (17), with the third-best offensive rating in clutch situations (124.8), the release said.

This isn’t the only honor for Johnson. He also recently earned the title of Western Conference Coach of the Month honors for December.

Johnson will make his debut in the 75th NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 15, at 4 p.m.

