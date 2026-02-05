Skip to main content
NFL MVP and other top awards to be announced at NFL Honors

Rob Maaddi

Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence talks to reporters following an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen speaks at a NFL news conference in Orchard Park, N.Y., Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye looks to pass during practice ahead of the Super Bowl 60 NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence talks to reporters following an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

SAN FRANCISCO – The league MVP and the winners of the other seven AP NFL awards will be announced at NFL Honors on Thursday night, just days ahead of Super Bowl 60.

Christian McCaffrey is only the second player to be a finalist for three AP NFL awards in the same year. He joins Josh Allen, Trevor Lawrence, Drake Maye and Matthew Stafford in the running for The Associated Press 2025 NFL Most Valuable Player.

Maye, who will lead the New England Patriots into the Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks, and McCaffrey are also finalists for Offensive Player of the Year. McCaffrey and Lawrence are among the finalists for Comeback Player of the Year.

A nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league completed voting before the playoffs began. Votes were tabulated by the accounting firm Lutz and Carr.

Voters selected a top 5 for the eight AP NFL awards. First-place votes were worth 10 points. Second- through fifth-place votes were worth 5, 3, 2 and 1 points.

The other awards being presented Thursday in San Francisco include Coach of the Year, Assistant Coach of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

