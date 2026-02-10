Skip to main content
Sports

Injured Warriors star Stephen Curry to sit out All-Star Game with lingering right knee injury

Janie Mccauley

Associated Press

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry stands at the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry watches action from the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Stephen Curry arrives at the premiere of "GOAT" on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, at AMC Century City 15 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry stands at the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

SAN FRANCISCO – Stephen Curry will sit out the All-Star Game in Los Angeles because of his troublesome right knee that sidelined the Golden State Warriors star for a fourth straight game Monday night against Memphis.

Coach Steve Kerr announced before the game that Curry also wouldn't play Wednesday at home against San Antonio and then would sit out the All-Star Game on Sunday in hopes of a return for the Warriors after the break.

“He's doing well,” Kerr said. “It's really kind of a day-to-day thing, so it's hard to predict for sure whether he'll be playing in that first game after the break but that's definitely the hope, and if he is, if he can get through everything this week, then that puts him on pace to be playing.”

Golden State's first game after the break is Feb. 19 against Boston at Chase Center.

Curry, who will turn 38 on March 14, exited early from a 131-124 home loss to the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 30 with the sore knee that Kerr said had been bothering him over the previous week. He then had an MRI exam.

Curry missed his 15th game overall this season, with the Warriors going 5-9 over the initial 14 — three with an illness, five with a left quadriceps contusion, one with a sore right ankle, one with a sprained left ankle, one with inflammation in his right knee and now four with the patellofemoral pain syndrome.

The Warriors are also missing Curry's backcourt mate, Jimmy Butler, who underwent surgery Monday for a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee sustained against his former Miami team on Jan. 19.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

