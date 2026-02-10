Scholar Athlete of the Week: Jahan Sayeed, Saint Mary’s Hall

SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Jahan Sayeed of Saint Mary’s Hall.

Sayeed is a four-year varsity basketball team member, having been named Defensive Player of the Year as a freshman.

He’s the president of the Science National Honor Society, a member of the Science Bowl, Mu Alpha Theta, the HOSA Club, and the captain of the sports council.

Sayeed maintains a 4.7 grade point average. He plans to play collegiate basketball, major in pre-med, and study biomedical engineering.