Victor Wembanyama brings competitive fire to 2026 NBA All-Star Game

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama talks to reporters during the NBA All-Star basketball game media day Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Before NBA All-Star Saturday events, it was NBA All-Star Media Day, allowing media members from around the world to interview the 2026 All-Stars.

Most players sat at small tables for their interview sessions, but not Spurs star Victor Wembanyama. He went to a podium with multiple seats in a bigger room, because the regular interview room and setup were too small.

Wembanyama, a first-time All-Star starter, is joined in the game by Spurs point guard De’Aaron Fox, an injury replacement.

With the Spurs owning the second-best record in the Western Conference, Wembanyama feels the Spurs should have more players in the game.

“I mean, I would have liked two, and I think we should,” Wembanyama said. “I think the general consensus is we should have. But no, I’m happy for him, for sure. I hope he will still be able to enjoy a few days of rest.”

Wembanyama has talked about bringing competitive fire back to the All-Star Game. How does he feel he can get his teammates on Team World to adopt that spirit?

“I think exclamation-point plays, playing in a solid manner and sharing the ball with energy,” he told the media. “If you share that energy, people feel like they have a responsibility to share it back to you. I’m confident in the way it’s going to go.”

We will see if Wembanyama’s competitive spirit rubs off on his teammates and the rest of the NBA All-Stars Sunday night, Feb. 15, in the 75th NBA All-Star Game.

