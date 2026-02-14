Spurs’ rising stars Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper share thoughts on Jeremy Sochan

LOS ANGELES – Several Spurs are suiting up for NBA All-Star Weekend after losing a teammate.

Sophomore guard Stephon Castle and rookie Dylan Harper will take the floor in the Rising Stars game at 8 p.m. Friday.

The pair was asked about former teammate Jeremy Sochan, who was released by the Spurs on Wednesday.

“Yeah, I mean, I’ve talked to— I mean, that’s my guy,” Castle said. “He’s been here since I’ve been here, too, you know, hanging out all the time off the court, playing video games together.

“So, you know, it’s tough,” Castle continued, “but, you know, I’m happy to see him in a situation that he feels is better.”

Sochan is set to sign with the New York Knicks, per reports.

Castle said he is “absolutely” looking forward to facing Sochan when the Spurs visit Madison Square Garden on March 1.

While Harper had less time on the roster with Sochan, he described the forward as a great mentor.

“I mean, he was a great teammate. He was a great vet to me,” Harper said. “I think from day one when I came in, he kind of helped me in the sense of just competing, just learning that tradition.”

As Sochan moves on from San Antonio, Castle said he is pulling for his friend to do well.

“You know, I do want to see him have his joy back while playing basketball,” Castle said.

