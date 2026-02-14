Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
74º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Developer pays City of San Antonio $3.3 million to clear land where endangered species lives
‘Ordered Hit’: The double life and murder of Officer Julian Pesina
Where to get tattoo deals on Friday the 13th in San Antonio
CBP supervisor accused of harboring immigrant who’s also his girlfriend and niece
Texas A&M student Brianna Aguilera’s death ruled a suicide, Travis County Medical Examiner says
Women scammed out of $47,500 in separate cases, Bexar County sheriff says
New Braunfels mom sentenced to 40 years for malnourished children put in makeshift cages
4 in 5 Texas Education Freedom Account applicants plan on attending private school, spokesperson says
HSI takes driver into custody following three-vehicle crash on Southeast Side, DPS says
Handwashing violations, dead roach and rodent feces found inside West Side fast food restaurant

Sports

Spurs’ rising stars Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper share thoughts on Jeremy Sochan

Castle said Sochan feels the situation is ‘better’

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Stephon Castle answers questions during media availability before the 2026 NBA Rising Stars game. (Mark Mendez, KSAT 12)

LOS ANGELES – Several Spurs are suiting up for NBA All-Star Weekend after losing a teammate.

Sophomore guard Stephon Castle and rookie Dylan Harper will take the floor in the Rising Stars game at 8 p.m. Friday.

Recommended Videos

The pair was asked about former teammate Jeremy Sochan, who was released by the Spurs on Wednesday.

“Yeah, I mean, I’ve talked to— I mean, that’s my guy,” Castle said. “He’s been here since I’ve been here, too, you know, hanging out all the time off the court, playing video games together.

“So, you know, it’s tough,” Castle continued, “but, you know, I’m happy to see him in a situation that he feels is better.”

Sochan is set to sign with the New York Knicks, per reports.

Castle said he is “absolutely” looking forward to facing Sochan when the Spurs visit Madison Square Garden on March 1.

While Harper had less time on the roster with Sochan, he described the forward as a great mentor.

“I mean, he was a great teammate. He was a great vet to me,” Harper said. “I think from day one when I came in, he kind of helped me in the sense of just competing, just learning that tradition.”

As Sochan moves on from San Antonio, Castle said he is pulling for his friend to do well.

“You know, I do want to see him have his joy back while playing basketball,” Castle said.

Read more Spurs coverage from KSAT:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...