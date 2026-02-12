San Antonio Spurs shine with multiple All-Star selections for 2026 NBA weekend

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama celebrates after scoring during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets in Houston, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The San Antonio Spurs hit the 2026 NBA All-Star break with the second-best record in the Western Conference.

While several Spurs players will get to rest during the All-Star break, a handful of others will be busy in Los Angeles during NBA All-Star weekend Feb. 13-15.

Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson was tabbed to be an All-Star coach for the first time in his career. Johnson becomes the second All-Star head coach in franchise history and the first since Gregg Popovich in 2016.

Johnson earned the honor based on the Spurs having the best record in the Western Conference through games among teams eligible for All-Star coaching selection as of Feb. 1.

Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault and his staff were ineligible after coaching in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. Johnson and his staff will lead Team Stripes, one of the three All-Star teams in the new U.S. vs. World format.

Third-year center Victor Wembanyama was voted an All-Star Game starter. This marks Wembanyama’s second All-Star game and first in the starting five.

He secured the final 2026 Western Conference All-Star starter spot over the Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards via a tiebreaker based on higher fan voting. Wembanyama will suit up for Team World, composed of international players.

Spurs second-year standout Stephon Castle will play in the Rising Stars tournament. He was drafted by Naismith Hall of Famer and honorary head coach Carmelo Anthony. Castle hits the break as the youngest player in NBA history to produce a 40-point triple-double, according to ESPN research.

On Saturday, Feb. 7, Castle had 40 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists in the Spurs’ 138-125 home win vs. the Dallas Mavericks.

His Spurs teammate and rookie Dylan Harper will also join Team Melo. Harper is known for his high energy and scoring ability. He has a knack for slicing to the rim and scoring. Castle and Harper are known as the “Slash Brothers.”

Spurs two-way player David Jones-Garcia was scheduled to play in the Rising Stars but recently had season-ending ankle surgery. He suffered the injury during an Austin Spurs (G League) game Jan. 10 against the South Bay Lakers.

Due to the NBA bringing back the Shooting Stars event, Harper will pull double duty in Los Angeles. Harper will team up with his father, former 15-year veteran and five-time champion Ron Harper, and his older brother, Boston Celtics guard Ron Harper Jr.

Each team features two current players and one former legend for the event at the Intuit Dome.

Rookie Carter Bryant will represent the Silver and Black in the Slam Dunk contest. He missed some dunks early in the season and didn’t think he’d get the invitation, yet he’s all set to face off against the Los Angeles Lakers’ Jaxson Hayes, the Miami Heat’s Keshad Johnson and the Orlando Magic’s Jase Richardson.

