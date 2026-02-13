Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
78º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Developer pays City of San Antonio $3.3 million to clear land where endangered species lives
CBP supervisor accused of harboring immigrant who’s also his girlfriend and niece
HSI takes driver into custody following three-vehicle crash on Southeast Side, DPS says
Women scammed out of $47,500 in separate cases, Bexar County sheriff says
Where to get tattoo deals on Friday the 13th in San Antonio
4 in 5 Texas Education Freedom Account applicants plan on attending private school, spokesperson says
FIVE YEARS AGO: A look back at the historic February 2021 winter storm in San Antonio
Texas A&M student Brianna Aguilera’s death ruled a suicide, Travis County Medical Examiner says
New Braunfels mom sentenced to 40 years for malnourished children put in makeshift cages
Handwashing violations, dead roach and rodent feces found inside West Side fast food restaurant

Sports

Spurs rookie Carter Bryant named as late addition for Rising Stars competition at All-Star weekend

Bryant replaces Memphis guard Cedric Coward

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama, center, talks with teammate forward Carter Bryant (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in San Antonio, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

LOS ANGELES – Another San Antonio Spur is getting a late call to participate in NBA All-Star weekend.

Rookie forward Carter Bryant will replace Memphis guard Cedric Coward on Team Vince, a team that will be coached by NBC Sports NBA analyst Vince Carter, in the 2026 Castrol Rising Stars competition Friday night.

Recommended Videos

Bryant, who is already in Southern California to participate in Saturday’s NBA Slam Dunk Contest, is averaging 9.6 points and 4.2 rebounds over his last five games. He has appeared in 43 games for the Spurs this season.

Bryant wasn’t the only Spur to learn his All-Star weekend would become slightly busier.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver selected Spurs point guard De’Aaron Fox on Thursday as an All-Star ahead of the 75th NBA All-Star Game Sunday night.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is bowing out of the game, has not played since Jan. 23 due to a right calf strain.

Antetokounmpo’s injury prompted a game of musical chairs in the first year of the NBA’s new U.S. versus World All-Star Game format.

Miami Heat All-Star guard Norman Powell, who was originally selected as a U.S. All-Star and has ties to Jamaica, is replacing Antetokounmpo on the World All-Star roster. Fox, 28, will now occupy Powell’s vacated U.S. All-Star spot.

Fox, who is averaging 19.4 points and 6.3 assists in 45 games for the Western Conference’s second seed, is now an All-Star for the second time in his professional career.

The Rising Stars competition is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

More San Antonio Spurs coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...