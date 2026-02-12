Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox named as injury replacement for NBA All-Star Game

San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) shoots a three point shot over Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Ali Gradischer)

SAN ANTONIO – An injury to a perennial NBA All-Star opened the door for a second San Antonio Spur to take the All-Star Game stage this weekend in Los Angeles.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver selected Spurs point guard De’Aaron Fox on Thursday as an All-Star ahead of the 75th NBA All-Star Game Sunday night.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is bowing out of the game, has not played since Jan. 23 due to a right calf strain.

The Antetokounmpo injury has prompted a game of musical chairs in the first year of the NBA’s new U.S. versus World All-Star Game format.

Miami Heat All-Star guard Norman Powell, who was originally selected as a U.S. All-Star and has ties to Jamaica, is replacing Antetokounmpo on the World All-Star roster. Fox, 28, will now occupy Powell’s vacated U.S. All-Star spot.

Fox, who is averaging 19.4 points and 6.3 assists in 45 games for the Western Conference’s second seed, is now an All-Star for the second time in his professional career.

Fox scored a team-high 27 points Wednesday night in San Antonio’s comeback win against the Golden State Warriors. After the game, reporters asked Fox about his plans for the All-Star break.

“No. No. I’m going to be at home,” Fox said late Wednesday. “I’m going to be at home. I’m not doing much. ... Plus, it’s easier to get in the gym and easier to get shots up. So, I don’t have to worry about that.”

The former Kentucky Wildcat, who will join first-time All-Star Game starter Victor Wembanyama, now has new plans for All-Star weekend.

