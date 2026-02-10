Spurs’ Stephon Castle wins Western Conference Player of the Week award after 40-point triple-double

(Gareth Patterson, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle advances the ball down court in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

SAN ANTONIO – Fresh off a 40-point triple-double over the weekend, San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week.

According to a Spurs Sports & Entertainment news release, it’s the first time that Castle has earned the player of the week honor.

Over the course of three games, the release said Castle averaged 24 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists, helping San Antonio win each night.

Castle, the reigning rookie of the year, also made Spurs history on Saturday night against the Dallas Mavericks.

He joined Spurs legend David Robinson as the only other player in franchise history to record a 40-point triple-double, the release said.

The Spurs (36-16) are back on the road to face off against the Los Angeles Lakers (32-20) on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena.

Currently, San Antonio is the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, sitting four games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder.

