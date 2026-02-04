Spurs Jackals bring European-style fan energy to Frost Bank Center with support from Victor Wembanyama

SAN ANTONIO – They wear silver and black, wave flags and keep drums pounding as chants ripple through the Frost Bank Center.

The Spurs Jackals, a new organized superfans section launched this season with support from Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, has quickly become a focal point of the arena’s game-night atmosphere.

More than 80 members pack Section 114, Rows 23-27, aiming to cheer continuously from tipoff to the final buzzer.

The group’s approach is inspired by global soccer-style supporter culture, particularly in Europe, where coordinated chanting and singing throughout matches is common.

Wembanyama, who was born and raised in Paris, said he wanted to bring a sustained, organized energy to San Antonio.

The name “Jackals” is a nod to the Spurs’ longtime mascot, the Coyote. Jackals — closely related to dogs, wolves and coyotes — are found in parts of Africa and Eurasia.

The Spurs allocate 70 seats for the group at each home game, with seating provided on a first-come, first-served basis on game day.

The Jackals are led by a group of “capos,” members who direct chants and help maintain the pace of the section.

Membership costs $999 per person. The team says it is not a season-ticket purchase, but a membership that includes access to a ticket for every Spurs home game, along with additional perks such as merchandise discounts. The membership also includes Spurs games played in Austin.

Members are expected to attend at least 75% of regular-season home games, participate in chants and rituals, and help maintain what the group describes as a safe, inclusive and positive environment.

Participants must be 18 or older unless accompanied and directly supervised by a parent or legal guardian.

Each member receives a Jackals identification card used for entry, and the membership guarantees ticket access and parking for every home game, according to the team.

Team officials have emphasized that the Jackals are separate from the Baseline Bums, a long-running Spurs supporters group that has been part of the franchise for more than 50 years.

The Baseline Bums are season-ticket holders with established seats in Section 101 and are known for traditions that date back decades.

The Jackals, meanwhile, plan multiple meetups during the season, including group dinners, sessions to create new chants and periodic surprise guests — including Wembanyama — according to the group’s president. The group expects to hold tryouts in the offseason for prospective new members.