San Antonio Spurs release forward Jeremy Sochan, team says

SAN ANTONIO – After not playing at all against the Lakers on Tuesday, the Spurs and Jeremy Sochan have agreed on his release.

The 2023 All-Rookie team member will now be a free agent.

Sochan’s release is no surprise to Spurs fans. He is averaging just over four points per game this season. So far, he’s only played in 28 games.

His playing time decreased over the years, playing in only 54 games last season and 74 the season before.

Sochan sat behind Julian Champagnie, Harrison Barnes, Keldon Johnson and Kelly Olynyk on the Spurs depth chart.

Sochan, the Baylor University alum, was drafted in 2022. Per the Spurs, he averaged 10.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 25.3 minutes over four seasons.

