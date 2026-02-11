San Antonio Spurs release forward Jeremy Sochan, team says Sochan’s playing time decreased over the years, playing in only 54 games last season FILE - San Antonio Spurs' Jeremy Sochan runs up court during an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, March 29, 2025, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate, File) (Darren Abate, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – After not playing at all against the Lakers on Tuesday, the Spurs and Jeremy Sochan have agreed on his release.
The 2023 All-Rookie team member will now be a free agent.
Sochan’s release is no surprise to Spurs fans. He is averaging just over four points per game this season. So far, he’s only played in 28 games.
His playing time decreased over the years, playing in only 54 games last season and 74 the season before.
Sochan sat behind Julian Champagnie, Harrison Barnes, Keldon Johnson and Kelly Olynyk on the Spurs depth chart.
Sochan, the Baylor University alum, was drafted in 2022. Per the Spurs, he averaged 10.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 25.3 minutes over four seasons.
More Spurs coverage on KSAT
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Ashley Gonzalez headshot
Ashley Gonzalez is a sports reporter at KSAT. She joined the team from Jacksonville, Florida, where she was the weekend sports anchor.
Before her time in Jacksonville, she was in Corpus Christi at KIII. There, she became the first woman sports anchor in the station's history.
Gonzalez is from the Rio Grande Valley and grew up in Weslaco.
El Paso airspace reopened after FAA quickly reverses 10-day flight restrictions ▶ 1:02 El Paso airspace reopened after FAA quickly reverses 10-day flight restrictions VIA partners with San Antonio leaders to offer free, reduced bus fares ▶ 1:55 VIA partners with San Antonio leaders to offer free, reduced bus fares Woman sentenced to 40 years for malnourished children put in makeshift cages;mother defends daughter ▶ 2:26 Woman sentenced to 40 years for malnourished children put in makeshift cages;mother defends daughter Democratic candidates Nirenberg, Sakai face off in Bexar County judge debate ▶ 0:59 Democratic candidates Nirenberg, Sakai face off in Bexar County judge debate Valentine’s Day flower prices bloom as tariffs impact San Antonio florists ▶ 0:56 Valentine’s Day flower prices bloom as tariffs impact San Antonio florists Nonprofit buys homes to keep them affordable on West Side ▶ 1:30 Nonprofit buys homes to keep them affordable on West Side San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones could face a censure vote. Does it matter? ▶ 1:09 San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones could face a censure vote. Does it matter? Bexar County honors court reporters as statewide shortage persists ▶ 1:05 Bexar County honors court reporters as statewide shortage persists Fire still under investigation ▶ 1:07 Fire still under investigation A 40 year prison sentence for New Braunfels foster and adoptive mom Susan Helton. ▶ 0:52 A 40 year prison sentence for New Braunfels foster and adoptive mom Susan Helton. San Antonio community steps up to refurbish 111-year-old Davidson Respite House ▶ 0:40 San Antonio community steps up to refurbish 111-year-old Davidson Respite House FBI releases first surveillance images of masked person on Nancy Guthrie’s porch ▶ 0:29 FBI releases first surveillance images of masked person on Nancy Guthrie’s porch Center Point ISD opens Pirate Bistro, giving students hands-on culinary experience ▶ 1:49 Center Point ISD opens Pirate Bistro, giving students hands-on culinary experience Permanent traffic solution underway for Castroville Road intersection ▶ 0:29 Permanent traffic solution underway for Castroville Road intersection How the San Antonio International Airport is modernizing its terminals ▶ 1:02 How the San Antonio International Airport is modernizing its terminals Know your rights: ICE encounters ▶ 0:48 Know your rights: ICE encounters Ziba Mir Shadad, 15, was hit by a garbage truck and killed at an apartment complex on Danny Kaye Dr. ▶ 0:31 Ziba Mir Shadad, 15, was hit by a garbage truck and killed at an apartment complex on Danny Kaye Dr. Owners of Hunt business putting flood alert tower on property ▶ 1:41 Owners of Hunt business putting flood alert tower on property How does the Frost Bank Center transform into the home of the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo? ▶ 0:57 How does the Frost Bank Center transform into the home of the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo? Community support pours in for Kerrville teen injured in school bus crash ▶ 0:42 Community support pours in for Kerrville teen injured in school bus crash San Antonio racers prepare for Stampede 5K, supporting Rodeo scholarships ▶ 0:30 San Antonio racers prepare for Stampede 5K, supporting Rodeo scholarships More than 700 families fed during San Antonio Food Bank, Boeing distribution event ▶ 0:36 More than 700 families fed during San Antonio Food Bank, Boeing distribution event People waiting more than a year for replacement of damaged mailboxes in NE Bexar County neighborhood ▶ 1:03 People waiting more than a year for replacement of damaged mailboxes in NE Bexar County neighborhood ICE won’t say if it will be at upcoming San Antonio events ▶ 1:21 ICE won’t say if it will be at upcoming San Antonio events Blue Star Arts Complex’s ‘First Friday’ in full effect amid employee protest at Brick venue ▶ 1:53 Blue Star Arts Complex’s ‘First Friday’ in full effect amid employee protest at Brick venue Previous photo Next photo