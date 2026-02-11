Skip to main content
Clear icon
78º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
New Braunfels mom sentenced to 40 years for malnourished children put in makeshift cages
San Antonio Spurs release forward Jeremy Sochan, team says
Serial thief in and out of jail for the past 12 years leaves another trail of unfinished jobs
Concerns over cybersecurity after pornography shown during Frio County Commissioners meeting
Road rage incident leads to four-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler, Boerne police say
Epstein files rife with uncensored nudes and victims’ names, despite redaction efforts
Pentagon-FAA dispute over lasers to thwart cartel drones led to airspace closure, AP sources say
James Van Der Beek, the ‘Dawson’s Creek’ star who later mocked his own hunky persona, has died at 48

Sports

San Antonio Spurs release forward Jeremy Sochan, team says

Sochan’s playing time decreased over the years, playing in only 54 games last season

Ashley Gonzalez, Sports Reporter

FILE - San Antonio Spurs' Jeremy Sochan runs up court during an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, March 29, 2025, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate, File) (Darren Abate, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – After not playing at all against the Lakers on Tuesday, the Spurs and Jeremy Sochan have agreed on his release.

The 2023 All-Rookie team member will now be a free agent.

Recommended Videos

Sochan’s release is no surprise to Spurs fans. He is averaging just over four points per game this season. So far, he’s only played in 28 games.

His playing time decreased over the years, playing in only 54 games last season and 74 the season before.

Sochan sat behind Julian Champagnie, Harrison Barnes, Keldon Johnson and Kelly Olynyk on the Spurs depth chart.

Sochan, the Baylor University alum, was drafted in 2022. Per the Spurs, he averaged 10.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 25.3 minutes over four seasons.

More Spurs coverage on KSAT

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos