Local News

Spurs Jackals fan group fuels father-son bond, appreciation for team

Paul Salazar says group has helped his son, PJ, open up and become more social

RJ Marquez, Anchor/Reporter

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

SAN ANTONIO – For lifelong San Antonio Spurs fans Paul Salazar and his son, PJ, game days at the Frost Bank Center are everything.

“I just look forward to the games every single day,” PJ said.

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama chose the father-and-son duo to join a new Spurs superfan group called the “Jackals.”

“The first time I heard about it, I said, ‘Wow, they’re having tryouts?’” PJ said. “We went to see if we could get a spot. Now we come to every home game, and I’m cheering on the Spurs. It’s amazing.”

>> Spurs Jackals bring European-style fan energy to Frost Bank Center with support from Victor Wembanyama

Paul Salazar said the experience has given them memories he didn’t have growing up.

“Growing up, I didn’t get to meet as many players as he’s able to meet now,” Paul said. “Doing it together is good for me, but it’s something he’s going to remember for the rest of his life.”

Paul said being part of the inaugural group has brought the Salazars closer and helped his son open up and be more social.

“I just tell him to be himself,” Paul said. “Right now, I’m watching him talk, and he’s being himself. It makes me very emotional to see that.”

PJ has become a key part of the group and was named Jackal of the Month for January.

“We used to sit way up in the nosebleed seats, and now we’re down here,” PJ said. “It’s crazy, but I love it.”

PJ said his favorite Spurs player is Keldon Johnson, “the one and only big body, Keldon Johnson or KJ, let’s go!”

Paul and PJ Salazar are a reminder that for many in San Antonio, the Spurs are more than a basketball team — they’re family.

Read more Spurs coverage from KSAT:

