Scholar Athlete of the Week: Marshall Hicks, Antonian College Preparatory High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Marshall Hicks from Antonian College Preparatory High School

Marshall is the captain and four-year member of the varsity basketball team, where he has been named First-Team All-District, Academic All-District, Academic All-State and is a two-time state semi-finalist.

Marshall is the president of the Antonian Grill-Masters, is a member of the National Honor Society and is an Antonian Ambassador.

He performs community service through CPS Energy, NHS blood drives, youth basketball camps and church food drives.

Marshall maintains a 4.0 grade point average, plans to play collegiate basketball and will major in business administration and pre-law.

