Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
73º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
2 men dead after drive-by shooting outside Northwest Side hookah bar, SAPD says
2-month-old with bronchitis, family held at Dilley ICE facility deported to Mexico, Rep. Castro says
Steele HS classes canceled due to bomb threat; Schertz PD says more districts ‘nationwide’ were threatened
‘Technical difficulties’ prompt sentencing delay for truck driver charged in San Antonio migrant smuggling tragedy
San Antonio police launch investigation after dog left behind during owner’s arrest
‘S--- show out west’: Kerr County releases thousands of records showing officials’ response to July 4 flooding
Shooter killed ex-wife and a son in Rhode Island ice rink attack, police say
SeaWorld San Antonio sets opening date for tallest inverted family coaster in North America
Driver flees after hitting, killing woman on Northwest Side, SAPD says
From hit-and-run to holiday parade: Cibolo firefighter back behind the wheel with pending DWI case

Sports

Champions League playoffs: Gordon scores four goals in first half as Newcastle routs Qarabag

Associated Press

1 / 3
Newcastle's Anthony Gordon, left, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League play-off first leg soccer match between Qarabag and Newcastle in Baku, Azerbaijan, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (AP Photo)
Newcastle's Anthony Gordon, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League play-off first leg soccer match between Qarabag and Newcastle in Baku, Azerbaijan, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (AP Photo)
Newcastle's Jacob Murphy celebrates after scoring his side's sixth goal during the Champions League play-off first leg soccer match between Qarabag and Newcastle in Baku, Azerbaijan, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (AP Photo)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Newcastle's Anthony Gordon, left, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League play-off first leg soccer match between Qarabag and Newcastle in Baku, Azerbaijan, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (AP Photo)

LONDON – Anthony Gordon scored four goals in the first half as Newcastle routed Qarabag 6-1 in the Champions League playoffs on Wednesday.

Newcastle was 5-0 up by halftime in Azerbaijan and, barring an unlikely collapse in the second leg at home next week, is cruising into the round of 16.

Recommended Videos

Gordon completed his hat trick in 33 minutes at the Tofik Bakhramov Stadium in Baku and got a fourth in first-half added time.

Malick Thiaw was also on target for the Premier League team, which had 16 shots in a rampant first half.

Elvin Jafarguliyev pulled one back for Qarabag, which has been one of the surprise stories of this season's Champions League after qualifying for the playoffs. But Jacob Murphy's deflected strike completed the rout for Newcastle, which will be the fifth English team in the last 16 if it advances.

Test for Inter

Inter Milan is facing a daunting trip to Bodø/Glimt later on Wednesday.

The tiny Norwegian team produced shock wins over Manchester City and Atletico Madrid to make the playoffs.

Located north of the Arctic Circle — farther north than any team in Champions League history — the reward for its impressive run is a showdown with last year's runner-up Inter, which leads the Italian league.

Club Bruges hosts Atletico Madrid and Olympiacos faces Bayer Leverkusen.

In Tuesday's playoffs Paris Saint-Germain rallied from two goals down to beat Monaco 3-2 and Real Madrid defeat Benfica 1-0.

Galatasaray won 5-2 against Juventus and Borussia Dortmund beat Atalanta 2-0.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...