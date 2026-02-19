Spurs look to extend streak during annual Austin tour

AUSTIN, Texas – The San Antonio Spurs are in Austin for their annual games in the state capital.

San Antonio has not played since last Wednesday. The Spurs have won six straight heading into the All-Star break.

Head coach Mitch Johnson and forward Keldon Johnson met with the media ahead of game week activities.

“I love Austin. I was with Austin three years prior to San Antonio,” Mitch Johnson said. “It’s a great opportunity for us to be able to play in front of some fans that don’t get down to San Antonio often.”

“I’m excited for it. I feel like my teammates are excited for something different,” Keldon Johnson said. “It means a lot, and I think that the fans down here really appreciate it, and we don’t take that for granted.”

The Spurs will host the Phoenix Suns at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and the Sacramento Kings at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Both games will be played at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

