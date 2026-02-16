Victor Wembanyama set tone in NBA All-Star mini-tournament, excited for Spurs return

(Jae C. Hong, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

World center Victor Wembanyama, of France, defends on USA Stars guard Anthony Edwards during the NBA All-Star basketball game Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Whether it is the regular season, preseason or the NBA All-Star Game, Victor Wembanyama competes whenever he steps onto the court.

So when defensive miscues led to a 37-35 defeat in overtime during Game 1 of the NBA All-Star mini-tournament, Wembanyama was not happy.

“Yeah, we had already conceded a 3 when we should have stayed home,” Wemby said. “What we were saying was no 3s, no 3s, because that’s what they needed twice in the game. So, it’s disappointing.”

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards said Wembanyama set the tone from the get-go.

When asked about why competitiveness was so important to him, Wembanyama said it just makes it more fun.

“I think it was pretty good. We got a guy like Kawhi going for 30, making every shot,” Wembanyama said. “It was a pretty good display of basketball. Better than last year, in my opinion. It was fun.”

De’Aaron Fox and Wembanyama both shined on the court Sunday.

Fox had a game-winner, and Wembanyama combined for 33 points, nine rebounds and three blocks in 20 minutes across his two games played.

“Having two guys out there, it means something,” Wembanyama said. “The weekend was fun, but I’m excited to rest a little bit and go back to my team.”

The Spurs resume the regular season Thursday night against the Phoenix Suns at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

