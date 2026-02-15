Skip to main content
Sports

NBA flexes three Spurs games to national TV amid All-Star break, highlighting San Antonio’s ascension

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, center, celebrates after a basket by Spurs guard David Jones Garcia, left, in overtime during a preseason NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) (Darren Abate, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The 38-win San Antonio Spurs have become must-see TV this season, prompting the NBA to flex additional games for the Silver and Black into national broadcast timeslots.

League officials announced three more Spurs games will be broadcast nationally as the All-Star break continues in Los Angeles.

San Antonio’s home contest against the Charlotte Hornets on March 14 was picked up by Prime Video, moving tipoff to 2:30 p.m.

The Spurs’ March 23 game at Miami moved to NBC/Peacock with a 6 p.m. tipoff.

Additionally, San Antonio’s April 8 home game against the Portland Trail Blazers has been elevated to ESPN, pushing tipoff back to 8:30 p.m.

Local telecasts remain available via FanDuel Sports Network.

Read more Spurs news on KSAT:

