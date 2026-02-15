NBA flexes three Spurs games to national TV amid All-Star break, highlighting San Antonio’s ascension San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, center, celebrates after a basket by Spurs guard David Jones Garcia, left, in overtime during a preseason NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) (Darren Abate, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – The 38-win San Antonio Spurs have become must-see TV this season, prompting the NBA to flex additional games for the Silver and Black into national broadcast timeslots.
League officials announced three more Spurs games will be broadcast nationally as the All-Star break continues in Los Angeles.
San Antonio’s home contest against the Charlotte Hornets on March 14 was picked up by Prime Video, moving tipoff to 2:30 p.m.
The Spurs’ March 23 game at Miami moved to NBC/Peacock with a 6 p.m. tipoff.
Additionally, San Antonio’s April 8 home game against the Portland Trail Blazers has been elevated to ESPN, pushing tipoff back to 8:30 p.m.
Local telecasts remain available via FanDuel Sports Network.
Read more
Spurs news on KSAT:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Mary Rominger headshot
Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter.
She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California.
Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.
FIVE YEARS AGO: A look back at the historic February 2021 winter storm in San Antonio ▶ 1:45 FIVE YEARS AGO: A look back at the historic February 2021 winter storm in San Antonio VALENTINE’S DAY: Damp & drizzly morning with a few strong afternoon storms possible ▶ 0:46 VALENTINE’S DAY: Damp & drizzly morning with a few strong afternoon storms possible Spurs Jackals fan group fuels father-son bond, appreciation for team ▶ 1:32 Spurs Jackals fan group fuels father-son bond, appreciation for team San Antonio surgeon shares his heart attack survival story, encourages others to prioritize health ▶ 1:38 San Antonio surgeon shares his heart attack survival story, encourages others to prioritize health O’Connor High School students offer budget-friendly Valentine’s Day solutions ▶ 0:42 O’Connor High School students offer budget-friendly Valentine’s Day solutions Developer pays City of San Antonio $3.3 million to clear land where endangered species lives ▶ 1:58 Developer pays City of San Antonio $3.3 million to clear land where endangered species lives 4 in 5 Texas Education Freedom Account applicants plan on attending private school ▶ 0:50 4 in 5 Texas Education Freedom Account applicants plan on attending private school Marbach Road safety upgrades planned months after student killed in crash ▶ 1:36 Marbach Road safety upgrades planned months after student killed in crash Get a loook at the 2026 Rodeo fairground food!😋 ▶ 1:15 Get a loook at the 2026 Rodeo fairground food!😋 Hill Country floods survivor hails ‘amazing’ assistance from relief groups ▶ 1:33 Hill Country floods survivor hails ‘amazing’ assistance from relief groups VALENTINE'S FORECAST: Storms are likely around San Antonio ▶ 2:50 VALENTINE'S FORECAST: Storms are likely around San Antonio Downtown exhibit traces San Antonio’s art scene across five decades ▶ 1:01 Downtown exhibit traces San Antonio’s art scene across five decades SCAM ALERT: Watch out for romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day ▶ 1:28 SCAM ALERT: Watch out for romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo kicks off Thursday ▶ 0:34 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo kicks off Thursday El Paso airspace reopened after FAA quickly reverses 10-day flight restrictions ▶ 1:02 El Paso airspace reopened after FAA quickly reverses 10-day flight restrictions San Antonio City Council to discuss options to fight East Side ICE facility ▶ 0:42 San Antonio City Council to discuss options to fight East Side ICE facility VIA partners with San Antonio leaders to offer free, reduced bus fares ▶ 1:55 VIA partners with San Antonio leaders to offer free, reduced bus fares Woman sentenced to 40 years for malnourished children put in makeshift cages;mother defends daughter ▶ 2:26 Woman sentenced to 40 years for malnourished children put in makeshift cages;mother defends daughter Democratic candidates Nirenberg, Sakai face off in Bexar County judge debate ▶ 0:59 Democratic candidates Nirenberg, Sakai face off in Bexar County judge debate Valentine’s Day flower prices bloom as tariffs impact San Antonio florists ▶ 0:56 Valentine’s Day flower prices bloom as tariffs impact San Antonio florists Nonprofit buys homes to keep them affordable on West Side ▶ 1:30 Nonprofit buys homes to keep them affordable on West Side San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones could face a censure vote. Does it matter? ▶ 1:09 San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones could face a censure vote. Does it matter? Bexar County honors court reporters as statewide shortage persists ▶ 1:05 Bexar County honors court reporters as statewide shortage persists Fire still under investigation ▶ 1:07 Fire still under investigation A 40 year prison sentence for New Braunfels foster and adoptive mom Susan Helton. ▶ 0:52 A 40 year prison sentence for New Braunfels foster and adoptive mom Susan Helton. Previous photo Next photo