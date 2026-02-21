Brennan Bears celebrate Bella Flemings’ McDonald’s All-American honor with pep rally

SAN ANTONIO – Brennan Bears superstar Bella Flemings had her own pep rally hosted by the school to celebrate her spot on the McDonald’s All-American team.

Only 24 of the best athletes in the country are selected each year as McDonald’s All-Americans. It is one of the highest achievements a high school student-athlete can earn.

Friends, family, the band and all spirit teams were there to show their support. The school also recognized the boys’ basketball team for winning the district title, and two athletes on the swim and dive team for making it to state.

But the main event was Flemings.

“I couldn’t even say the words to tell how appreciative I am of this program and this community here at Brennan,” Flemings said. “I don’t think I’d be able to do it without them.”

Head coach Jaclyn Contreras said Flemings’ contribution to the program speaks for itself, but it’s the inspiration she provides to younger generations that sets her apart.

“Bella came in here, 14 years old, being our starting point guard, and she has set the bar high. She’s an amazing role model,” Contreras said. “She’s an amazing human being.”

For anyone who has ever seen Flemings in action, it’s not hard to tell when she is being guarded and pressured throughout the game.

Both Flemings and her head coach said she understood what she had to do. In fact, that pressure helped shape her into the player she is today.

Speakers at the pep rally said not only is Flemings a star on the court — she has also been a stellar student, earning all-academic honors several times during her time at Brennan High School.

