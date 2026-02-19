Skip to main content
Clear icon
65º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Attorney: US Rep. Tony Gonzales had affair with aide who died by suicide
Steele HS classes canceled Wednesday due to bomb threat, police say other schools received similar messages
2 men dead after drive-by shooting outside Northwest Side hookah bar, SAPD says
Suspect arrested in connection with scheme that cost Converse woman her life’s savings
San Antonio police launch investigation after dog left behind during owner’s arrest
San Antonio CEO pleads guilty related to involvement in $69 million+ investment fraud scheme
From hit-and-run to holiday parade: Cibolo firefighter back behind the wheel with pending DWI case
‘S--- show out west’: Kerr County releases thousands of records showing officials’ response to July 4 flooding
Driver flees after hitting, killing woman on Northwest Side, SAPD says
Medical examiner’s office working to identify man killed in hit-and-run crash on North Side

Big Game Coverage

Team Blue ready to shine in San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game

Players from Team Blue are representing Holmes, O’Connor, Sotomayor, Brandeis, Churchill and East Central high schools

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – The 2026 San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game will be a fantastic day for basketball fans, featuring 134 of the area’s top high school players from 62 schools.

The third annual showcase includes a coach-led draft format, along with girls’ and boys’ games, a skills challenge and a three-point contest.

It’s time to meet players from Team Blue, representing Holmes, O’Connor, Sotomayor, Brandeis, Churchill and East Central high schools.

• Theresa Carvalho, forward, Holmes High School

• Sadie Herrera, guard, O’Connor High School

• Averi Carter, post, Sotomayor High School

• Karmen Gonzales, guard, Brandeis High School

• Naz Lara, forward, Churchill High School

• Jamel Wolford, guard, East Central High School

The game will include Team Blue vs. Team White matchups across UIL and TAPPS schools in two divisions: 1A–5A and 6A. Each division will feature a girls’ and boys’ game, along with an all-star skills challenge and three-point contest between sessions.

Games will air on KSAT 12 and MeTV and stream on KSAT Plus.

Catch the action April 20, 2026, at Northside Sports Gym.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...