Team Blue ready to shine in San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game

SAN ANTONIO – The 2026 San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game will be a fantastic day for basketball fans, featuring 134 of the area’s top high school players from 62 schools.

The third annual showcase includes a coach-led draft format, along with girls’ and boys’ games, a skills challenge and a three-point contest.

It’s time to meet players from Team Blue, representing Holmes, O’Connor, Sotomayor, Brandeis, Churchill and East Central high schools.

• Theresa Carvalho, forward, Holmes High School

• Sadie Herrera, guard, O’Connor High School

• Averi Carter, post, Sotomayor High School

• Karmen Gonzales, guard, Brandeis High School

• Naz Lara, forward, Churchill High School

• Jamel Wolford, guard, East Central High School

The game will include Team Blue vs. Team White matchups across UIL and TAPPS schools in two divisions: 1A–5A and 6A. Each division will feature a girls’ and boys’ game, along with an all-star skills challenge and three-point contest between sessions.

Games will air on KSAT 12 and MeTV and stream on KSAT Plus.

Catch the action April 20, 2026, at Northside Sports Gym.

