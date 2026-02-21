No. 17 St. John's rides Darling and Mitchell to longest winning streak in 41 years

Creighton guard Nik Graves is defended by St. John's guard Dylan Darling (0) and forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

NEW YORK – After a 4-3 start this season, St. John's is enjoying its most dominant roll in decades.

Bryce Hopkins had 15 points and 10 rebounds as the 17th-ranked Red Storm breezed past Creighton 81-52 on Saturday for their 13th straight victory — marking the program's longest winning streak in 41 years.

Recommended Videos

Dylan Darling scored 17 points off the bench and Zuby Ejiofor added 15 for the first-place Johnnies (22-5, 15-1 Big East), who led wire to wire and held Creighton to 32% shooting in their 18th win in 20 games.

“This was the best defense we played all season,” coach Rick Pitino said. “The guys were totally locked in because of their respect for Creighton and their ability to score.”

It was the largest blowout by St. John's in a Big East game since a 91-57 win over Butler at Carnesecca Arena on campus in February 2022 — and the school's biggest margin of victory against a conference opponent at Madison Square Garden since a 90-57 thrashing of No. 6 UConn on Feb. 1, 1992.

St. John’s hadn’t won 13 in a row since a 19-game run in 1984-85 on the way to a No. 1 national ranking, a top seed in the NCAA Tournament and a Final Four berth under Hall of Fame coach Lou Carnesecca.

“Our staff is doing a phenomenal job of getting the guys (ready),” Pitino said. "It’s one thing to be a great scout and break it down, but it’s getting the players to listen to every little detail, and they’re listening to every little detail. I’m proud of them for that.”

Ejiofor and Hopkins have been at the forefront for the Johnnies all season, but the emergence of Darling and Dillon Mitchell is a huge reason for the turnaround.

With starting guard Ian Jackson sidelined by a sprained right ankle, Darling played 28 1/2 minutes and provided four rebounds, three assists and three steals in a bounce-back performance. The gritty point guard went scoreless in 13 minutes Wednesday and fouled out of a 76-70 victory at Marquette.

“I told him in the handshake line: I think that Darling’s changed their team in a lot of ways the last six weeks,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. "There’s a confidence about him and there’s a tenacity and toughness defensively. And obviously they have that across their roster, but in preparing for this game and watching film, in a lot of close games he’s making huge plays on both ends of the floor.”

Mitchell, who didn't even attempt a field goal against Marquette but helps immensely in all areas, had 10 rebounds, seven assists and zero turnovers Saturday before a red-clad crowd of 19,328 on Johnnies Day at Madison Square Garden.

“He’s a summa cum laude basketball player," Pitino said. "If you have to get a rebound in the game, he’s the guy that’s going to get it. ... He’s just a great basketball player.”

The 6-foot-8 senior forward also finished with six points and a steal.

“We have a lot of offensive threats and it’s my job to try to get them good shots,” Mitchell said.

St. John's entered with the third-longest winning streak in Division I and the best among high-major programs. The team hasn't lost since a 77-71 defeat against Providence on Jan. 3 at MSG.

Creighton committed 18 turnovers and was outrebounded 44-30. Unable to build off a big upset Wednesday at No. 5 UConn, the Bluejays (14-14, 8-9) were limited to a season-low 0.7 points per possession in their most lopsided loss this season.

St. John’s scored the first eight points, went ahead by 12 just 4:18 into the game and took a 42-27 advantage into halftime. Creighton went 8:45 without a field goal in the second half as the Red Storm used a 25-4 spurt to open a 69-38 lead with 8:31 left.

“St. John’s, they’re terrific. Their defensive versatility makes it very challenging for us with the particular roster that we have,” McDermott said.

Seeking their second consecutive Big East championship, the Red Storm maintained a half-game lead in the conference standings over No. 5 UConn, which won 73-63 at third-place Villanova.

St. John’s visits Connecticut on Wednesday night for their second showdown this season. A victory would give the Johnnies a 14-game winning streak in Big East play, which would match their 14-0 start in 1984-85 for the program record.

Pitino said Jackson could have played Saturday, but was held out because he hadn't practiced. He's expected to be available against UConn.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball