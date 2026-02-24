Skip to main content
Sports

Amon-Ra St. Brown to play in mother's home of Germany as Lions are set for NFL Munich game

Associated Press

NFC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), of the Detroit Lions, runs with the ball during NFL Pro Bowl Games practice, Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vsquez) (Godofredo A. Vásquez, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

MUNICH – Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown says a longtime dream will come true after his team was confirmed to play in the NFL game in Munch this year.

St. Brown's mother was born in Germany and his career has been closely followed by the NFL's large German fan base.

“It has been a dream of mine to play a game in my mother’s home country of Germany since coming to the league,” St. Brown said in a league statement on Tuesday.

“I cannot wait to play in front of the incredible fans that I’ve gotten to know through my visits and football camps in the country. Their support for me and the country’s instant connection to the Lions brand is inspiring, and I’m looking forward to our team getting to showcase Detroit football on an international scale.”

His mother, Miriam, gave the news to St. Brown in a video the Lions posted. They spoke with each other in German.

“I knew there was something because you texted me very early,” St. Brown told his mom. “This could be something. I think we're playing in Germany.”

Detroit's opponent will be confirmed later. The Munich game is part of a record schedule of nine international games in 2026, including new host cities in France, Australia and Brazil.

The NFL is heading back to Munich for its third game at a stadium better known as the home of German soccer champion Bayern Munich. The city hosted the NFL's first game in Germany in 2022 and another in 2024. Frankfurt and Berlin have also hosted games.

