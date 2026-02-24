Kirk Cousins is set for free agency. Falcons GM says the team plans to release the veteran QB

FILE - Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Atlanta Falcons have informed quarterback Kirk Cousins they plan to release the 14-year veteran when NFL free agency opens next month, new general manager Ian Cunningham said Tuesday.

“What he’s done in his career, we owe that to him just to allow him some clarity going into free agency,” Cunningham said at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

Cousins played two seasons with the Falcons with mixed-at-best results, signing a $180 million contract about six weeks before Atlanta drafted Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick in 2024. Penix won the job in 2025, before a season-ending knee injury made Cousins the starter again down the stretch.

Cousins started 22 of 34 games over the past two seasons, going 12-10. He threw a league-most 16 interceptions in just 14 games in 2024. The 37-year-old is 88-77-2 as a starter with Washington, Minnesota and Atlanta.

With his recently reworked deal, Cousins would have his 2027 salary ($67.9 million) fully guaranteed if he were to remain on the roster by the third day of the new league year.

The Falcons also placed the franchise tag on tight end Kyle Pitts on Tuesday, preventing him from becoming a free agent.

Pitts, the fourth overall pick in the 2021 draft, earned second-team All-Pro honors after he had a career-high 88 receptions and five touchdowns last season. His 928 receiving yards were the second most among NFL tight ends, behind only Arizona’s Trey McBride.

Pitts is expected to make about $16 million this year under the franchise tag. Next Tuesday is the deadline for teams to use the franchise or transition tag on players.

