Raiders GM wants Maxx Crosby to stay, but will listen to offers

FILE - Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) looks on after an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker,File)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Las Vegas Raiders are planning to keep star edge rusher Maxx Crosby despite the trade talk around the five-time Pro Bowl pick, general manager John Spytek said Tuesday.

“Maxx is an elite player. I've been very upfront from the start since I got here, that we’re in the business of having really good players on the team, and we need a lot more of them,” Spytek said at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

But when asked if Crosby is “untradeable,” Spytek said: “We’re always listening, man.”

Crosby has been rehabilitating from left knee surgery he underwent three days after the regular season ended, as speculation about his status has persisted following an NFL-worst 3-14 record for the Raiders and the firing of coach Pete Carroll after just one year on the job.

Crosby said earlier this month he doesn't want out and that the unsubstantiated reports suggesting he does make him laugh. His future with the club that drafted him in the fourth round out of Eastern Michigan in 2019 became a subject when he was placed on injured reserve with two games left against his wish, preferring to play out the season. Crosby, who has 69½ sacks in seven years, had a career-high 28 tackles for loss in 2025.

