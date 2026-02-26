Skip to main content
Clear icon
96º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
San Antonio just had its hottest February day in 30 years! Does this mean anything for our summer?
Man dead after multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 10, SAPD says
Off-duty SAPD sergeant put coach in headlock, fought parents after ejection from youth basketball game, footage shows
‘This is going too far’: Husband of Rep. Tony Gonzales’ former aide shares texts between his wife, congressman
‘This isn’t political for me’: Husband of Rep. Tony Gonzales’ former aide says focus is on the facts
Record-challenging heat in SA, close to 100° for some 😲
TIMELINE: Rep. Tony Gonzales’ relationship with staffer Regina Santos-Aviles
14 candidates crowd primary race for Texas Congressional District 21
Ex-San Antonio firefighters union president’s stalking charge against current SAFD chief dismissed
Photos of Bill Clinton feature prominently in first batch of newly released Epstein files

Sports

Spanish soccer league wants to try again in the US and resurrect overseas game

James Robson

Associated Press

1 / 3
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, left, and Marc Bernal celebrate after a goal during a La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Levante in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal runs with the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Barcelona in Girona, Spain, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal claims a penalty during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Mallorca in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, left, and Marc Bernal celebrate after a goal during a La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Levante in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

LONDON – The Spanish soccer league wants to resurrect plans to stage a regular-season game in the United States.

La Liga president Javier Tebas said Thursday that he was not giving up on taking a top Spanish match abroad after controversial plans to play outside Miami last year were scrapped in the face of pushback from clubs, players and fans.

Recommended Videos

“We are going to try again. I’m not sure when. We have to bring it up at the right time,” Tebas told a news conference in London.

Barcelona and Villarreal were slated to play at the Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 20, which would have made Spain the first major European league to move a regular-season match abroad. But those plans fell through in October as opposition grew, with some claiming it impacted the fairness of the competition by moving a game overseas.

“I don’t think it will cause damage,” Tebas said Thursday when attending the Financial Times Business of Football Summit. “We are talking about one match out of 380 in a season.”

Tebas is seeking to emulate the model of the NFL, which last season staged games in London, Berlin, Dublin, Madrid and Sao Paulo. The NBA also plays games overseas.

He said European soccer's big leagues had benefited from fans all over the world, with broadcast rights sold for billions of dollars globally. Tebas said taking a game abroad was a sign of respect, as well as an opportunity to promote, much like U.S. sports have done in recent years.

“We celebrate Halloween, which we never celebrated 20 years ago. We have NFL games. We have NBA games," Tebas said. "Let’s see if 50 years from now we’ll have the stadiums empty, and the ones for the NBA and the NFL full. Because they don’t bring just one game, they all bring many games.

“They don’t come to Europe on vacation, they come to get fans to sign television deals, to get children for their competitions. In other words, we opened the doors to Europe. Instead, the United States, which opens the doors for us to go, we close them here in Europe."

The league had succeeded in October in getting approval from soccer bodies UEFA and the Spanish soccer federation to stage the game abroad. But pushback included a player protest and later in October game promoter Relevent informed La Liga of the need to postpone, saying there was insufficient time to “properly execute an event of this scale.”

A Spanish league game was previously planned to be played in the U.S. in 2019 only for FIFA to say its ruling council had adopted a policy emphasizing the "sporting principle that official league matches must be played within the territory of the respective member association.” Barcelona then withdrew its commitment to play.

Tebas and Man City

Tebas also weighed into the ongoing wait for an outcome of Manchester City's charges over allegedly breaching the Premier League's financial rules.

City was accused by the league in February 2023 of more than 100 breaches, but despite an independent commission hearing the case between September and December 2024, no ruling has been announced. City has always denied the charges.

“When you have this type of situation, you’re generating uncertainty and that’s damaging for an institution’s image,” Tebas said.

___

James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...