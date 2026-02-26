Skip to main content
Sports

Vassell and Spurs overcome Wemby's rough night to beat Raptors 110-107, extend win streak to 10

Ian Harrison

Associated Press

FILE - San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell, left, celebrates with forward Victor Wembanyama (1). (AP Photo/Duane Burleson) (Duane Burleson, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

TORONTO, ONT – Devin Vassell scored 21 points, De’Aaron Fox added 20 and the San Antonio Spurs overcame Victor Wembanyama’s rough night to beat the Toronto Raptors 110-107 on Wednesday, extending their season-best win streak to 10 games.

Wembanyama scored 12 points on 3-of-12 shooting. He went 1 for 6 from 3-point range and 5 for 6 at the free-throw line, where his lone miss came with 8.7 seconds left in regulation and his team ahead by three.

Toronto’s Brandon Ingram missed a 3 that would have tied the game, and Wembanyama grabbed the rebound.

Wembanyama finished with eight boards and three assists in 30 minutes. He also had five blocks, including a pivotal one on Jakob Poeltl with 44 seconds left.

Dylan Harper scored 15 points, Stephon Castle had 13 and Julian Champagnie 10 as the Spurs won their fifth straight meeting with the Raptors.

Ingram had 20 points and a season-high 11 rebounds, Immanuel Quickley scored 20 points and Scottie Barnes added 15 as the Raptors lost their third straight at home.

Poeltl, who sat out Tuesday’s loss to Oklahoma City because of a sore lower back, came off the bench against the Spurs.

Rookie Collin Murray-Boyles got the start against Wembanyama, but exited in the third because of a sore left thumb.

Wembanyama missed all four of his field-goal attempts in the first half, but there was no missing when Champagnie fed him for an alley-oop dunk 38 seconds into the third quarter.

The teams were tied at 69-all midway through the third but Toronto closed the quarter with a 21-9 spurt.

San Antonio reclaimed the lead, 93-92, on Luke Kornet’s dunk with 7:26 remaining as the Raptors missed eight straight shots to begin the fourth.

Up next

Spurs: At Brooklyn on Thursday.

Raptors: At Washington on Saturday.

