Lionel Messi knocked down as fans storm the pitch during Inter Miami friendly in Puerto Rico

A fan who got onto the field grabs Inter Miami's Lionel Messi at the end of an international friendly soccer match against Ecuador's Independiente del Valle in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)
SAN JUAN – Soccer star Lionel Messi was knocked to the ground by a fan and a security guard at the end of Inter Miami's friendly match in Puerto Rico.
Inter Miami was playing Ecuador’s Independiente del Valle in Bayamón on Thursday when a fan ran to the center circle and grabbed Messi by the waist before both were pulled down by a security guard.
Messi appeared to be unharmed. The Argentine star immediately got up and walked to another part of the pitch.
It happened around the 88th minute of the exhibition tour match. Several fans jumped onto the pitch at Juan Ramón Loubriel stadium.
The match was originally scheduled for Feb. 13, but was postponed because Messi felt discomfort in his leg during the previous exhibition match against Barcelona SC of Ecuador.
Santiago Morales and Messi scored in the 16th and 70th minutes respectively to give Inter Miami a 2-1 win.
Miami, which started its MLS season with
a 3-0 loss to LAFC, faces Orlando City next Sunday.
